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Argentina's Romero back in full training before World Cup knockout clash
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Argentina's Romero back in full training before World Cup knockout clash

Argentina's Romero back in full training before World Cup knockout clash

Jun 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Argentina defender Cristian Romero (13) in action during a Group J match between Argentina and Austria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

30 Jun 2026 08:31AM
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KANSAS CITY, Kansas, June 29 : Argentina defender Cristian Romero returned to full training on Monday and could be available for their World Cup Round-of-32 clash against Cape Verde on Friday after being sidelined in the reigning champions final Group J match with a knee injury.

• Romero was forced off in the 57th minute of Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria on June 22 after suffering a knee injury.

• The 28-year-old centre back did not feature in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Jordan, with veteran Nicolas Otamendi stepping into the starting lineup.

• Coach Lionel Scaloni rotated his squad against Jordan after Argentina had already secured top spot in Group J.

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• Scaloni said Romero was the only unavailable player for the Jordan game but was confident he would recover for the knockout stage.

• Argentina returned to training in Kansas City on Monday following a day off on Sunday, with Romero taking part in the session alongside the rest of the squad.

• Prior to the Jordan game, Romero had resumed on-field work but did not participate in the training session open to the media on Friday.

Source: Reuters
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