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Argentina's Romero steps up recovery but set to miss Jordan clash
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Argentina's Romero steps up recovery but set to miss Jordan clash

Argentina's Romero steps up recovery but set to miss Jordan clash

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Argentina v Austria - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 22, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi and Cristian Romero celebrate after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron

27 Jun 2026 03:03AM
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KANSAS CITY, Kansas, June 26 : Argentina defender Cristian Romero has progressed in his recovery by adding on-field training, the Argentine federation (AFA) said on Friday, after he was forced off with a knee injury in their 2-0 World Cup Group J win over Austria on Monday.

• Romero had previously been limited to individual gym work carried out with the team's physiotherapists.

• He is likely to miss their final group match against Jordan on Saturday, with veteran Nicolas Otamendi expected to step in.

• Romero left the Austria match in the 57th minute.

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• The 28-year-old had recently recovered from a knee injury sustained in April.

• Argentina held their final practice ahead of the Jordan match on Friday in Kansas City, and Romero did not take part in the 15 minutes open to the media.

• The squad began with a video session to review Jordan before moving to the gym and then the pitch.

• Coach Lionel Scaloni oversaw tactical drills while his assistants led set-piece work focusing on free kicks and corners.

Source: Reuters
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