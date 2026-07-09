Arsenal sign former Leeds goalkeeper Meslier on free transfer

July 9 : Premier League champions Arsenal have signed goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer following his departure from Leeds United, the north London club said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Frenchman joins after seven seasons at Leeds, where he made 215 appearances in all competitions and kept 70 clean sheets.

"I'm very happy and very proud to join Arsenal. I cannot wait to show the love that I've got for this badge, and I cannot wait to win trophies with this team, because this is a club that needs to lift trophies again and again," Meslier said in a statement.

"First of all, I want to start [working] with the keepers, to show my levels, to continue to develop my skills, my ability. And then obviously to gain some game time, because this is what I missed last year."

Meslier will face stiff competition from first-choice goalkeeper David Raya, who won the Premier League Golden Glove in 2025-26.

Meslier began his career at hometown club Lorient, graduating through the academy before making his senior debut in 2018 at the age of 18. After making 28 league appearances during the 2018-19 season, he joined Leeds on loan in August 2019.

The goalkeeper helped Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League in his first season in England and later made the move permanent. He went on to make 107 Premier League appearances for the Yorkshire club.

Meslier will wear the number 30 shirt and link up with his new teammates for pre-season training ahead of Arsenal's opening league match against newly promoted Coventry City on August 21.