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Arteta's Arsenal hungry for history against PSG after title win
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Arteta's Arsenal hungry for history against PSG after title win

Arteta's Arsenal hungry for history against PSG after title win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Final - Arsenal Press Conference - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - May 29, 2026 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the press conference Pool via REUTERS/Franck Fife
Arteta's Arsenal hungry for history against PSG after title win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Final - Arsenal Training - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - May 29, 2026 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Martin Odegaard during training REUTERS/Phil Noble
30 May 2026 01:41AM
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BUDAPEST, May 29 : Arsenal are hungry to write history and win their first Champions League final having got a taste for winning following their recent Premier League title, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

The English side face Paris St Germain in Saturday's final in Budapest, ‌seeking to confirm their status among Europe's elite by lifting the trophy hot on the heels of their first domestic title in 22 years.

Arteta said the Premier League win had not lifted the pressure off his side's players; rather, it had fuelled their fire to avenge their defeat by PSG in last year's semi-finals.

"The ambition is bigger," Arteta told reporters on Friday. "We have won and we want the second one... That has to be a platform to reach bigger destinations."

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Arteta's other key comments focused on Arsenal's preparation and prospects: 

• "We are here because we have earned the right to be here," he said. "Tomorrow on the field, we're going to have to earn the right to win the trophy."

• Reflecting on last year's semi-final defeat to PSG: "We were unlucky in a lot of moments... tomorrow we will play a different game."

• "They (PSG) are defending the trophy, they are the champions and we are here to take it away from them."

• He also said right-sided Dutch full back Jurrien Timber was fit to start the game having been injured since March, as was winger Noni Madueke, who had been another doubt.

Source: Reuters
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