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Nagoya mayor says sorry for Asian Games 'inconveniences'
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Nagoya mayor says sorry for Asian Games 'inconveniences'

Nagoya mayor says sorry for Asian Games 'inconveniences'

An official walks past temporary container huts during a press tour of the athletes' village during the 2026 Asian Games at the Garden Pier in Nagoya on Sep 27, 2026. (Fil photo: AFP/David Gray)

30 Sep 2026 02:42PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2026 02:46PM)
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NAGOYA: Nagoya's mayor apologised to athletes on Wednesday (Sep 30) for "inconveniences" at the Asian Games in the Japanese city following a string of complaints.

The continent's biggest sporting event has been dogged by problems including a shortage of beds and issues with transport.

There are over 17,000 athletes and officials, more than the Olympics, and countries have accused local organisers of mismanagement.

"We must offer our apologies to the athletes and others affected by these inconveniences," said Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa, who is also acting chairman of the local organising committee.

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"We must sincerely reflect on the mishandling that occurred," he added.

"There were human errors and a lack of communication with the national teams.

"We are responding based on what has happened."

Unlike past Games, there is no athletes' village in a bid to save money, with participants instead sleeping in temporary wooden units, on a cruise ship and in hotels.

Some teams have complained about the temporary cabins, even saying the beds are too short.

Early in the Games local organisers apologised to South Korea after the North Korean national anthem was played by mistake.

There have been issues with buses for athletes not running when they should, not turning up at all or going to the wrong venues.

Some athletes were also stranded for hours at the airport when they landed in Nagoya for the start of the Games on Sep 19.

The Games, which are taking place in Nagoya and Aichi prefecture, end on Sunday.

Related:

Catch the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games live or on-demand on mewatch! Visit mewatch.sg/asiangames for details, and follow Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and trending content!

Source: AFP/rl

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Asian Games 2026 Japan
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