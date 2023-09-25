Swimmer Jonathan Tan places fourth in 50m freestyle at Asian Games

HANGZHOU: Jonathan Tan was left ruing a poor start as he missed out on a podium place in the men’s 50m freestyle on Monday (Sep 25), after finishing fourth with a time of 22.11s.

At the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre’s aquatic arena, South Korea’s Ji Yuchan took gold with a new Asian Games record of 21.72s - rewriting the mark for the second time in a day - while Hong Kong’s Ian Ho clinched silver (21.87s).

China’s Pan Zhanle clocked 21.92s for bronze.

Speaking to the media, Tan said he would need to work on his start.

Prior to the Asiad, he had clocked the second and third fastest times in Asia in the 50m freestyle this year. He also met the Olympic qualifying mark at this year’s SEA Games with a time of 21.91s.

“I started … not too good and I think it just carried on from there,” said Tan, who finished sixth in the 100m freestyle on Sunday.

“Overall I’m a little bit upset, it wasn’t a time I’d wished it would be. But life is up and down. When I’m down the only way is up.”