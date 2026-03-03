ATP Challenger event in UAE cancelled as Iran conflict escalates

March 3 : An ATP Challenger tennis tournament in the United Arab Emirates was cancelled on Tuesday amid the conflict in the Middle East, when players and tournament personnel fled from the courts to designated safe areas following a security alert.

The United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran over the weekend, killing the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and retaliatory missiles were fired at countries in the Arabian Peninsula.

"Following ongoing security concerns in the region, the ATP Challenger Tour events scheduled in Fujairah this week and next week (Fujairah 2) have been cancelled," the ATP said in a statement.

"The safety and wellbeing of our players and tournament personnel is our highest priority. Players remain on site and are being fully supported, with accommodation and all immediate needs covered while onward travel arrangements are explored," it added.

Play in the Fujairah Challenger event - one of many serving as stepping stones to the elite ATP Tour - was suspended in line with established security protocols, before being cancelled.

Footage online showed Japan's Hayato Matsuoka and Belarusian Daniil Ostapenkov leave the court midway through their encounter before the chair umpire made an announcement and followed suit.

Authorities in Fujairah extinguished a fire caused by debris following the interception of a drone by air defences in the oil industry zone, its media office reported earlier on Tuesday.

The conflict has led to airspace closures and flight cancellations across parts of the Gulf, disrupting a key transit hub for international sport and complicating travel for players.

Daniil Medvedev, who won the Dubai Championships title via walkover on Saturday, and his fellow Russian Andrey Rublev are among several players facing challenges to reach the next stop on the main tour at Indian Wells, California.