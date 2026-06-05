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Australia collapse helps Pakistan to ODI series triumph in Lahore
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Australia collapse helps Pakistan to ODI series triumph in Lahore

05 Jun 2026 07:16AM (Updated: 05 Jun 2026 07:41AM)
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June 5 : Pakistan tore through Australia's middle and lower orders on their way to a four-wicket victory in the third and final one-day international in Lahore on Thursday, taking the series 2-1. 

* The tourists, who won the toss and elected to bat, made 157 in 42 overs with Pakistan reaching their modest victory target with 49 balls to spare. 

* Australia had looked good while Josh Inglis was at the crease. The skipper hit 65 off 71 balls to take the tourists to 119-3 but they added just 38 runs for their last seven wickets after his departure. 

* Quick Shaheen Afridi (3-30) removed both openers and all-rounder Cameron Green before Pakistan's spinners took over to mop up the Australian tail on a turning pitch. 

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* Babar Azam fired Pakistan's response with 40 from 84 deliveries before becoming one of left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann's three victims.

* Pakistan won the first match in the series by five wickets in Rawalpindi before the tourists levelled it up with a 41-run win in the first of two matches in Lahore. 

* Australia, who are missing many of their top players, now move on to Bangladesh for three ODIs followed by a three-match Twenty20 series starting.        

Source: Reuters
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