Australia knock West Indies out to reach Women's T20 World Cup final

June 30 : Australia moved a step closer to a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup title after beating West Indies by eight wickets in the first semi-final at The Oval on Tuesday.

Chasing 126 for victory, Australia made a flying start as Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll put on 29 runs from just 18 balls before Voll fell in the second over. Phoebe Litchfield departed soon after, leaving Australia briefly under pressure at 43-2.

However, Mooney anchored the chase with an unbeaten 61, combining with Ashleigh Gardner in an unbroken partnership, taking them over the line with ease.

Gardner contributed an unbeaten 35 after also claiming two wickets with the ball and was named player of the match.

"I feel like I haven’t really had an impact with the ball throughout the tournament. So I guess to save my best till now is always pleasing," Gardner said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I felt like I’ve just probably been pretty inconsistent, where today I was kind of working, just making sure that I was hitting the stumps as often as possible."

Earlier, West Indies made a solid start after being sent in to bat, with captain Hayley Matthews scoring 30 from 28 balls and sharing a 47-run opening stand with Qiana Joseph.

But Matthews' dismissal sparked a collapse as West Indies slipped from a promising position to 83-6. Deandra Dottin and Jannillea Glasgow provided late resistance, but could only help their side to post 125-7 from their 20 overs, with the total proving well below par against the tournament favourites.

The victory maintained Australia's perfect record at the tournament, with the defending champions having won all five of their group-stage matches to finish top of Group A.

Australia will face the winners of Thursday's second semi-final between hosts England and South Africa in Sunday's final at Lord's.