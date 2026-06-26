Australia make six changes for Paraguay World Cup clash

SANTA CLARA, California, June 25 : Australia recalled Nestory Irankunda in one of six changes for Thursday's World Cup Group D match against Paraguay, who are without the suspended Miguel Almiron.

• Both teams are on equal points and competing for second spot in the group, with the United States already through to the next round as winners and Turkey eliminated.

• Socceroos coach Tony Tony Popovic shook up his front line, dropping Mohamed Toure and Nishan Velupillay and bringing in Irankunda and Cristian Volpato.

• Strasbourg's Julio Enciso is in the Paraguay attack for his third game of the tournament.

• Australia are missing both Jacob Italiano and Mathew Leckie to injuries.

• Forward Gabriel Avalos comes into the Paraguay side in place of Isidro Pitta, among three changes by coach Gustavo Alfaro.

Lineups:

Australia: Patrick Beach, Alessandro Circati, Jordan Bos, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Aziz Behich, Nestory Irankunda, Harry Souttar, Cristian Volpato, Jackson Irvine, Lucas Herrington.

Paraguay: Orlando Gill, Gustavo Velazquez, Omar Alderete, Juan Jose Caceres, Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Gustavo Gomez, Julio Enciso, Gabriel Avalos, Matias Galarza, Alexandro Maidana.