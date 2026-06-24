Australia, Paraguay plot path to knockout phase in Bay Area battle

SANTA CLARA, California, June 23 : Australia head into their final World Cup group match against Paraguay with their fate in their hands, needing only a draw to reach the knockout phase, while the South Americans face a more daunting scenario if victory proves elusive.

With the United States having already sealed top spot in Group D and Turkey eliminated, Australia and Paraguay will battle for second place to earn a potentially easier opponent in the round of 32.

A winning team at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Thursday will play the second-placed team in Group G, which remains wide open before leading Egypt face second-placed Iran and third-placed Belgium meet New Zealand.

The loser would be condemned to relying on other results to advance as one of the eight highest-ranked third-place finishers.

A draw provides an intriguing scenario for both teams, though, as Paraguay would be highly likely to advance with Australia on four points each, leaving the chance that pragmatism outweighs a full-blooded push for victory.

With scores locked in the second half, Australia, particularly, may be tempted to minimise risk and maintain the status quo.

Not that Socceroos defender Jason Geria was having any of it.

"I think you're cheating the game in a way if you're looking to just call a truce with 10 minutes to go, that doesn't seem right in my opinion," he said.

"Yeah, we could both progress with a point, that's evident, but I don't think it's in us to just concede or just take the foot off the gas."

Australia will look to rebound from a 2-0 defeat by the U.S. in Seattle, a huge letdown for the country following their 2-0 upset of Turkey in the opener.

Tony Popovic's starting 11 will be closely watched after the Australia coach was berated by former Socceroos players and pundits for having Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, the goalscorers against Turkey, start on the bench against the U.S.

With the match to kick off at midday on Friday for most people in the country, the national economy is tipped to grind to a halt as workers clock off early - or "chuck a sickie" (take a sick day).

Paraguay bring momentum after their courageous 1-0 win over Turkey, reduced to 10 by Miguel Almiron's landmark red card for putting his hand over his mouth.

The Atlanta United attacker is banned for the Australia clash but would be available for the round of 32 if Paraguay advance.

"I think amid the negatives, it's a good thing it's only one match because Miguel is an important player for us," defender Omar Alderete told reporters on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Nathan Frandino in San Jose, California; Editing by Christian Radnedge)