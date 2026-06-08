Australian Marschall spoils Duplantis' Stockholm show

June 8 : Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall said he did not mean to spoil the show but was delighted to bring Armand Duplantis' run of 40 straight victories to an end at his home Stockholm Diamond League meet on Sunday.

Marschall claimed his first Diamond League victory with a clearance of 5.90 metres to finish ahead of the Swedish double Olympic champion.

"I did not mean to spoil the (Mondo) show but I am so delighted with the win," Marschall said.

"It has taken a long while to get my first Diamond League victory and I really thought it would never come with Mondo here. This stadium is fantastic and the crowd were amazing despite their support for Mondo.

"We know he will be back as he won't like being beaten but he told me he was chuffed it was me. I will build on this," added the two-time Commonwealth Games champion.