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Australian Open to limit cheap tickets after crowding problems
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Australian Open to limit cheap tickets after crowding problems

Australian Open to limit cheap tickets after crowding problems

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - February 1, 2026 General view as fans and team members celebrate after Spain's Carlos Alcaraz wins the Australian Open men's singles against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz becomes the youngest man to win all four grand slam titles. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

21 Jul 2026 10:09AM
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MELBOURNE, July 21 : The Australian Open will place daily limits on cheap tickets to the tennis Grand Slam for the first time after long queues and crowding blighted the tournament in January.

Organisers Tennis Australia said on Tuesday it would cap allocations of its A$49 ($34) "ground passes" during the first week of the main draw as they expected demand to be stronger than ever in 2027.

"This decision reflects the growing popularity of the AO and will help ensure fans are able to make the most of everything on offer across the precinct," the governing body said in a statement.

Ground passes allow holders to roam between matches outside the major showcourts at Melbourne Park and are hugely popular among casual fans.

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However, a spike in attendances in recent years has contributed to long queues to access courts and raised concerns about a declining fan experience.

A record 1,368,043 fans attended the 2026 tournament through its three-week schedule which saw Carlos Alcaraz claim the men's singles title and Elena Rybakina the women's on the final weekend.

($1 = 1.4278 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters
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