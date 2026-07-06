Australia's Beach backs coach after goalkeeper switch falls flat in World Cup shootout

MELBOURNE, July 6 : Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach said he has no issues with the decision to replace him for the ill-fated penalty shootout against Egypt at the World Cup amid criticism of coach Tony Popovic's tactics.

With the score locked at 1-1 in the round-of-32 clash in Arlington, Texas, Popovic brought on Mat Ryan for the last few minutes of extra time but the veteran stopper was unable to prevent Egypt winning 4-2 on penalties.

Fans and football pundits condemned the late switch but Beach said he had not even discussed it with Popovic.

"There was no need for a chat in regards to any of that," Beach told reporters at Melbourne airport on Monday after arriving home from the United States.

"He's the coach, he makes the call, and as players we respect him and respect his decisions."

Beach made a fine, reflex save to deny Egypt in second-half stoppage time and kept clean sheets against Turkey and Paraguay to help the Socceroos reach the knockout phase.

A local council in Melbourne renamed the city's St Kilda Beach to "Patrick Beach" for the duration of the World Cup in recognition of his efforts.

Beach said he would have been confident in his ability in the shootout against Egypt if he had been called upon.

“I always have confidence and trust in myself to do the job. Playing at a World Cup on a big stage like that in front of millions of fans around the world, it’s always a step up, but I’m very happy and proud of how I performed,” said the Melbourne City goalkeeper.

Australia will now look towards the 2027 Asian Cup starting in January in Saudi Arabia, and have a pair of home friendlies against Brazil lined up for September.

"We’ll try to do something special there,” Beach said of the Asian Cup.

"There’s a lot of talent in this group. A lot of hard work has been put into play, and you’re seeing the results now."