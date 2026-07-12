Australia's Bos to miss three months for Feyenoord after World Cup knee injury

July 11 : Australia left-back Jordan Bos will miss the first three months of the new season for Feyenoord after a knee injury at the World Cup, the Dutch club said on Saturday.

Feyenoord said Bos underwent successful surgery on Saturday. His left knee was in a brace after he went off having been clattered into during the first half of Australia's last-32 loss to Egypt on penalties in Dallas on July 3.

The 23-year-old started all Australia's matches at the World Cup, having overcome a run of serious hamstring injuries to earn a move to Feyenoord where he scored four goals in 36 matches in his first season after moving from Westerlo in Belgium.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ken Ferris)