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Australia's Bos to miss three months for Feyenoord after World Cup knee injury
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Australia's Bos to miss three months for Feyenoord after World Cup knee injury

Australia's Bos to miss three months for Feyenoord after World Cup knee injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Australia v Egypt - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Australia's Jordan Bos reacts REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

12 Jul 2026 03:07AM
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July 11 : Australia left-back Jordan Bos will miss the first three months of the new season for Feyenoord after a knee injury at the World Cup, the Dutch club said on Saturday.

Feyenoord said Bos underwent successful surgery on Saturday. His left knee was in a brace after he went off having been clattered into during the first half of Australia's last-32 loss to Egypt on penalties in Dallas on July 3.

The 23-year-old started all Australia's matches at the World Cup, having overcome a run of serious hamstring injuries to earn a move to Feyenoord where he scored four goals in 36 matches in his first season after moving from Westerlo in Belgium.  

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
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