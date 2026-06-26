Austria, Algeria in shoot-out for second place in Group J

(Corrects paragraph 13 to say 'Disgrace of Gijon' was a 1-0 win for West Germany)

By Nick Said

HOUSTON, June 25 : Austria and Algeria will be involved in a straight shoot-out for second place in their World Cup Group J when they clash in Kansas City on Saturday, though a draw may suit both sides as they push for a place in the round of 32.

Argentina have already been confirmed as pool winners, while Austria and Algeria each have three points and Jordan zero heading into the final round of games.

The winner in Kansas City will therefore take second spot, while a draw will mean Austria remain in that position by virtue of their superior goal-difference, but Algeria would likely advance as one of the best third-placed sides across the 12 groups with four points.

But there is a twist to this tale in that as things stand, it might be more beneficial to finish third in the group than second.

The runner-up in the pool is on course to meet fancied Spain in the round of 32, while the third-place side could face Group B winners Switzerland, albeit they are no soft touch either.

Both Austria and Algeria have been on the end of a Lionel Messi masterclass when they faced Argentina in their pool, but this looks like a more even match-up.

Algeria forward Mohamed Amoura missed the 2-1 victory over Jordan in his side's previous fixture and is a doubt, while Austria's Stefan Posch remarkably played with a broken jaw against Argentina but appeared to come through the experience fine.

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick was annoyed at his side's defeat by the Argentines but said he was pleased with the performance of his players and hinted they will have a go against the Algerians.

"During every match at a World Cup there are phases where one team has the momentum on their side," he said.

"I would've asked my players to be braver... I think in the second half we put in a top performance."

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic has also been satisfied with his side, and is pleased to go into the final game with everything to play for.

"I ⁠think ‌ultimately we've produced two good performances," Petkovic said. "Ultimately to ​have our fate in our ‌own hands. Nothing has yet ​been decided, but we're in a good position."

The match-up does give rise to the infamous 'Disgrace of Gijon' at the 1982 World Cup, where Austria and West Germany contrived to play to a 1-0 win for the Germans that ousted Algeria from the tournament.