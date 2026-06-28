Austria draw with Algeria in World Cup thriller to progress and send Iran home

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 28 : Austria and Algeria played out a thrilling 3-3 draw on Saturday, a result that perfectly suited both sides, sending them into the World Cup last 32 and ending Iran's hopes of reaching the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

The prospect of a mutually beneficial result dominated the build-up, with both sides kicking off with three points and needing only a draw to advance. But there was nothing routine about a Group J finale that exploded into life in stoppage time with two goals and a frantic finish.

The drama reached its peak deep in added time when Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez sparked wild celebrations with what he thought was the winner, only for Austria to launch one final attack and level through Sasa Kalajdzic's header in the 96th minute, seconds after he came off the bench.

Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" fittingly blared over the Kansas City Stadium loudspeakers after the final whistle as players from both teams celebrated qualification.

"To be honest, I have no words right now for what happened in the last 90 seconds," Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said.

"I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like it, and probably most others haven’t either — being 3–2 down. Regulation time was basically already over and then, with the substitution, we somehow got back into the game. Incredible."

A second-string Argentina side beat Jordan 3-1 having already topped the group, while Austria finished second and will face Spain in the knockout stage. Algeria advanced as one of the best third-placed sides and will meet Switzerland.

The match also carried echoes of one of the World Cup's most notorious controversies, coming 44 years after the "Disgrace of Gijon", when Austria's 1-0 win over West Germany in 1982 eliminated Algeria and changed the tournament forever.

However, few could argue that the two teams were playing for a draw in Saturday's back-and-forth thriller.

ARNAUTOVIC SCORES WITH GAME'S FIRST SHOT ON TARGET

Austria opened the scoring through Marko Arnautovic in the 28th minute with the game's first shot on target.

The 37-year-old timed his run perfectly to meet a pinpoint long pass from David Alaba and, although his first touch was sloppy, Algeria goalkeeper Oussama Benbot was hesitant off his line, allowing Arnautovic to steer the ball home.

Algeria's Fares Chaibi clattered a shot off the post late in the first half before the North Africans finally equalised in spectacular fashion through Rafik Belghali just before halftime.

After Mahrez kept the ball alive near the byline, Belghali made a dazzling run past three defenders before unleashing a shot into the top corner, which Alexander Schlager had little chance of stopping, for his second international goal.

Rangnick's men reclaimed the lead through Marcel Sabitzer in the 55th minute when Konrad Laimer headed the ball down to his feet before cutting a bass back to Sabitzer, who fired home with his first touch from 18 metres for his 27th international goal.

The Austria fans were still celebrating when Vladimir Petkovic's Algeria hit back five minutes later.

Houssem Aouar was the architect, surging down the left before cutting the ball back to Mahrez in space, the captain curling a clinical finish into the top corner beyond the helpless Schlager.

As the clock ticked into the final minutes, whistles and jeers rang around the stadium and some frustrated fans headed to the exits fearing the match was drifting towards the kind of mutually convenient stalemate both teams said would not happen.

That set the stage for a spectacular finish, with Mahrez and Kalajdzic exchanging goals in dramatic fashion.

"You concede the 3-2 in the 94th minute and you think it’s over — what more can happen?" Sabitzer said. "But then we still get a first clear chance. And we still believe. We send a long ball up to the two big guys and then header, header — and 3-3. It’s unbelievable."

Mahrez said Algeria would gladly take the point.

"Yeah, we’re happy," he said. "We’re through to the next round — that’s what we’ll remember, that’s the most important thing. We put in a serious, disciplined performance, we were solid. In the end, we could have won, but it’s a draw. The most important thing is to go through."