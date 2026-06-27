Austria focused on beating Algeria, not avoiding Spain, says Rangnick

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 26 : Austria coach Ralf Rangnick and midfielder Konrad Laimer insisted that their sole focus was beating Algeria and reaching the World Cup knockout stage, dismissing suggestions that avoiding victory could provide a more favourable route.

Saturday's Group J finale has generated unusual intrigue because the runners-up could be on course to face European champions Spain in the round of 32, while the third-placed finisher would likely play less daunting opponents.

Rangnick quickly shut down the discussion on Friday when he was asked if Austria might prefer to lose on Saturday.

"No, definitely not. Next question," the Austria manager replied.

Laimer struck a similar tone, insisting Austria's players were uninterested in speculation about a possible meeting with Spain.

"I don't care, honestly," the Bayern Munich midfielder said. "We go out, we want to win the game. We want to come through the group stage, and then we don't know if it's Spain or not.

"We will see tomorrow after the game which nation we got, but in the end we want to focus on us. We want to win the game. We want to come through the group stage, and then it doesn't matter for me who we face."

The fixture has inevitably revived memories of Austria's infamous 1982 World Cup match against West Germany in Gijon, when the teams colluded to send both European sides through at Algeria's expense in a match that became known as the "Disgrace of Gijon".

Rangnick dismissed any comparison.

"When that match took place, none of ... my team were alive, and I was 24 years old back then," he said. "It shows you how long ago it was, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the match tomorrow."