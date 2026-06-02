Logo
Logo

Sport

Austrian injury concerns not worrying coach Rangnick
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Austrian injury concerns not worrying coach Rangnick

02 Jun 2026 05:06PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2026 05:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VIENNA, June 2 : Austria have injury concerns over captain David Alaba and forward Christoph Baumgartner after Monday’s win over fellow World Cup finalists Tunisia, but coach Ralf Rangnick said he was not overly concerned.

Alaba, whose recent career has been littered with injury, went off at halftime in the 1-0 win at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

“We’ll have to take another look at David. He felt a slight tightness in his leg at halftime. That’s why we didn’t take any risks,” Rangnick told reporters after the game.

Baumgartner withdrew from the team for Austria’s last World Cup tune-up after feeling a sharp pain in his groin during the warm-up.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"We still have to wait and see what's going on with Baumi,” Rangnick said.

“We won't know the severity of the injury until Tuesday. Hopefully, it's not too serious. He felt a sharp pain while taking a shot on goal. More likely in his hip flexor," the coach said.

After the match, goalscorer Marcel Sabitzer told reporters he had spoken to Baumgartner, who said his withdrawal from the starting line-up was merely a precautionary measure.

“He says he thinks it’s not too serious. Baumgartner is very important for our game. We hope everything will be all right. We still have some time,” said Sabitzer.

Monday’s win, with Austria down to 10 men for much of the match after an early red card, was the team's only preparatory game before the World Cup kicks off next week.

Austria play their World Cup Group J opener against Jordan on June 16.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement