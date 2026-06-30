Back where she belongs - Serena returns to Wimbledon spotlight after four-year absence

LONDON, June 30 : It is not like Serena Williams had been leading a humdrum life since she chose to "evolve away" from tennis four years ago.

As a globe-trotting woman who juggles running a venture capital company with her duties as a mother of two, she made sure that her life kept buzzing away from the grand tennis arenas she had called home for more than two decades.

Only problem was that for a champion who was addicted to that "winning feeling", it seems life away from tennis just could not match the adrenaline rush that would surge through her veins every time she belted the ball away to secure one of her 23 Grand Slam singles trophies.

Thanks to her insatiable appetite for success, at the age of 44, Williams was evolving back into singles action at Wimbledonon Tuesday - and her surprise return as a wildcard has gripped fans and players alike in the run-up to the tournament, with Novak Djokovic calling her comeback "inspirational" and "epic".

'YOU HAVE TO BELIEVE IN YOURSELF'

"No one knows how my game may or may not have evolved, what to expect ... but as of now ... you have to believe in yourself and go for any dream, no matter how wild it may be," Williams told reporters as she looked forward to holding court at the All England Club again.

Since contesting her last singles match at the 2022 U.S. Open, the American has become a mother for a second time and has made no secret of using weight-loss drugs to shed 34 pounds (15 kg).

Looking leaner and fitter than she did in 2022, the American is keen to impress daughters Olympia and Adira when she faces 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint in the third match of the day on Wimbledon's biggest stage.

Joint was not even born when Williams won her first seven Grand Slam titles and with the Australian having won just one match in her last 12 events, expectations are high that the American great's stay at the All England Club will not be a fleeting one.

FANS EXCITED

"Everyone is so excited to see Serena back. She's the best player there's ever been," Lorraine, a fan from Ireland, told Reuters. "Even when we were travelling here, we heard so many people talking about her."

Diarmuid, another Irish fan, added: "I've heard some stuff online and people being negative that she doesn't deserve it. They're saying she's too old or whatever. But she's one of the greatest players we've ever had so anybody, whoever gets to see her play here is very lucky."

Williams made her Wimbledon debut in 1998 and won the last of her seven Wimbledon singles crowns 10 years ago. She is also due to play doubles at the championships with her older sister Venus.

And whatever the outcome on Tuesday, her return guarantees one thing — unmissable sporting theatre.

'AGE IS A RISK', FAN SAYS

But some fans questioned whether Williams can still compete with younger opponents in singles after the time away from the court and just two competitive grasscourt doubles matches in the run-in to Wimbledon.

Williams lost in the first round to Harmony Tan in 2022, also as a wildcard, and last won a singles match at Wimbledon in 2019 when she was runner-up to Simona Halep.

"Obviously a big risk I guess is her age," Daniel, from south London, said.

"Doubles is a little bit safer for her but singles is going to be unknown. But she's got such a powerful game as long as her movement is still fairly good, I think she can still hit a few players off the court."

For Joint, the meeting with Williams in only her second main draw appearance at the All England Club marks the culmination of a long-held dream.

"It's an honour," the American-born Joint said on Friday.

"I always dreamed about playing Serena Williams, and if you'd told me 10 years ago that I'd be playing her first round at Wimbledon, that's just crazy.

"I have so much respect for her, and she was one of my idols growing up. I'm really excited to have the opportunity to play against her."