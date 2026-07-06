Battle-hardened Argentina, Egypt set for last-16 clash

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 5 : Argentina and Egypt head into their World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday in Atlanta with little time to recover after both survived gruelling physical tests in their first knockout matches.

Reigning champions Argentina needed extra time to edge World Cup debutants Cape Verde 3-2 on Friday, while Egypt endured 120 minutes before defeating Australia 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

The quick turnaround has raised concerns for both teams, but particularly for Argentina, whose previously flawless campaign showed signs of vulnerability for the first time.

After cruising through the group stage, Lionel Scaloni's side struggled to impose themselves against Cape Verde, prompting debate over whether the performance was an isolated stumble or evidence of weaknesses that opponents can exploit.

"What worries me now is that there are only four days to rest, travel, many players were suffering from cramps, and now you play Egypt, who are also a very physically strong team. I think they have a little more quality at the front than Cape Verde," former striker Sergio Aguero said on ESPN Argentina.

Lionel Messi admitted after the Cape Verde match that he was tired and lamented Argentina's inability to press their opponents high up the pitch.

Egypt are likely to draw encouragement from the way Cape Verde troubled the South Americans.

The North Africans relied heavily on their defensive organisation and looked to Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush to launch counter-attacks against Australia, an approach they could employ again against the holders.

For Egypt, a fully fit Salah could be crucial after the forward entered the Australia match with a hamstring concern and at times appeared reluctant to sprint at full speed during a draining 120-minute contest.

Argentina, meanwhile, have publicly maintained their cautious tone.

"It will be a very difficult match," midfielder Leandro Paredes said. "We are at the elite level of football and all national teams are very good and physical."

The winner of the match in Atlanta will face Switzerland or Colombia in Kansas City on July 11.