Bayern demolish hosts Leipzig in stunning 5-1 comeback win

LEIPZIG, Germany, Jan 17 : Leaders Bayern Munich powered back from a goal down, scoring three goals in six minutes, to crush hosts RB Leipzig 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and maintain their 11-point advantage at the top.

The visitors, for whom Jamal Musiala made a brief substitute appearance coupled with an assist in their last goal after breaking his leg and ankle last July, scored all five goals in the second half to maintain their unbeaten run in the league this season and moved up to 50 points.

It was only the second time that Bayern scored five goals after trailing at halftime in a Bundesliga away game. The only previous occasion was in 1976 in a 6-5 win at VfL Bochum.

Borussia Dortmund are in second place on 39 following their last-gasp 3-2 win over St Pauli on Saturday while Leipzig dropped to fourth on 32.

"Leipzig caused us many problems in the first half," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. "They were clearly the better side. It felt like they were twice as good as we were.

"But the second half, the lads delivered. We ran 6 kilometers more. It was old-school mentality. Winning one-on-ones, running, going forward. We weren't afraid and really went for it."

The hosts shot out of the blocks and had two early chances through Romulo and Antonio Nusa before the former made amends for his early miss, tapping home in the 20th minute.

Leipzig came close several more times in a strong first half but the visitors hit back five minutes after the restart when Serge Gnabry fired in his 100th goal for the club.

They completed their turnaround with the Bundesliga's leading scorer Harry Kane finding space at the far post to put them in front with his 21st league goal of the season and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer did well to deny Yan Diomande, palming his shot wide.

The Bavarians, however, were far from done, scoring three more times through Jonathan Tah's 82nd-minute header and goals from Aleksandar Pavlovic in the 85th and Michael Olise who completed the comeback win in style.