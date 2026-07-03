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Bayern Munich sign defender Nathaniel Brown from Frankfurt
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Bayern Munich sign defender Nathaniel Brown from Frankfurt

Bayern Munich sign defender Nathaniel Brown from Frankfurt

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Germany Training - Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Germany's Nathaniel Brown during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Scott Kinser

03 Jul 2026 09:02PM
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July 3 : Germany defender Nathaniel Brown has joined Bayern Munich from Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, the German champions said on Friday.

"Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world. It means so much to me to have the chance to play for this club and it fills me with pride," Brown said in a statement.

• Brown, 23, signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions through to 2031.

• He spent two full seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt, having made the step up from Bundesliga 2 outfit Nuremberg in summer 2024.

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• The German-American made 75 competitive appearances for Frankfurt, registering seven goals and 13 assists.

• He has won eight senior Germany caps since debuting under Julian Nagelsmann in October 2025, scoring his first international goal in the 7-1 win over Curacao.

Source: Reuters
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