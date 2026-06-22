Beiranvand heroics help Iran hold 10-man Belgium to goalless draw

INGLEWOOD, California: Ten-man Belgium were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw by a determined Iran in their World Cup Group G clash in Los Angeles on Sunday (Jun 22), failing to find a way past the stubborn Iranian defence.

Belgium's hopes were dealt a blow in the 66th minute when defender Nathan Ngoy was shown a straight red card for bringing down Mehdi Taremi after the Iranian forward had intercepted the defender's mishit attempted pass and was through on goal.

Yet despite their numerical advantage, Iran struggled to capitalise, creating little as the Belgians launched a series of attacks and cranked up the pressure in the final minutes.

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand repeatedly saved his side with crucial interventions, including an extraordinary stop to keep out a point-blank-range effort from Maxim De Cuyper in the second half.

Iran have two points and will next face Egypt in Seattle on Friday while Belgium, also on two points, take on New Zealand in Vancouver with all still to play for in the group.

Belgium dominated the first half but created few clear opportunities, their attacks failing in front of goal.

The opening exchanges set a physical tone when Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku was yellow-carded three minutes in for a lunging attempt at a ball in front of goal that put Beiranvand on the grass for minutes.

IRAN GOAL DISALLOWED

Iran found the net just before the first-half hydration break when a free kick allowed Ehsan Hajisafi to make a clever pass through the wall to Taremi, who scored but was ruled offside following a VAR check.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia had said on Saturday that Lukaku needed his playing time managed, but started with the striker against Iran and kept him on the pitch until the 74th minute.

Lukaku said the match was a disappointment for Belgium.

"We have to analyse what went wrong, because we created so many chances without scoring, and that's frustrating," said Lukaku. "We play with too much emotion in key moments."