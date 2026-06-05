Belgian Trossard raring to get started at World Cup

BRUSSELS, June 5 : Fresh from Premier League title success, Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard now wants to play a significant role for Belgium at the World Cup.

“I really can't wait to get started,” he told a press conference on Friday, a day after belatedly joining up with his compatriots following last week’s Champions League final.

"Everyone is starting the World Cup campaign full of enthusiasm, which is very positive. I've only been able to take part in one training session so far, so not much has stood out to me yet but I can see that everyone is focused and ready to begin the World Cup."

Asked whether he was in his best form ever, Trossard added: “That's always difficult to answer. But I'm certainly in very good form, and I hope to carry that into the World Cup."

Winning the League title is also a positive for Belgium’s hopes, he added.

"It's very good when players arrive here having won titles, but that doesn't change your status. Not mine either but I will try to bring that experience into the national team.

"We've had a very good season with Arsenal. Of course, it's disappointing how the Champions League ended. Penalty shootouts are a lottery, and it was stressful to experience it from the sidelines. But we've still had a fantastic season and we're very proud of winning the English title.

“The title celebrations and the parade were fantastic. We were able to celebrate properly with the squad."

As for his club future, Trossard gave nothing away.

“At the moment, I am still an Arsenal player. We'll see what happens in the summer,” he told reporters.

Belgium have a friendly against Tunisia in Brussels on Saturday before Monday’s departure to the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, where they begin their Group G campaign in Seattle on June 15 against Egypt.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)