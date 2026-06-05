Belgium coach seeks to temper Lukaku fever

BRUSSELS, June 5 : Belgium coach Rudi Garcia is looking to temper any expectations about a possible return to form for Romelu Lukaku, who netted a 90th goal for his country this week.

Lukaku did not start a game for Napoli this season, scored only one goal and spent long periods out with a hamstring injury, and his selection by Garcia for the World Cup looked to be a gamble.

But Belgium’s leading scorer came on for his first national team outing in 12 months on Tuesday and promptly scored as they beat Croatia 2-0 in Rijeka.

Garcia, however, warned against pushing the 33-year-old too quickly as he continues his recovery.

“We must keep our feet on the ground,” the coach told a press conference on Friday, ahead of the friendly against Tunisia in Brussels on Saturday.

“We must not rush anything. I was very happy with Romelu's goal against Croatia, just like the rest of the squad. That's very important because Romelu lives for scoring goals. Mentally, that was therefore very positive.

“But the big danger now is that you - the media and the supporters - will start thinking that he is completely ready again. He has come a long way and still has some distance to go. Thinking that he will start against Egypt is still far too premature.”

Belgium’s opening game in World Cup Group G is against Egypt in Seattle on June 15.

“He has barely played this season and has hardly even trained with the group. So more time will be needed to get him ready to play more than half an hour. Especially if we want to keep him fit.

“There is a very good chance that he will play around 25 minutes against Tunisia, but it is unlikely to be much more than that," Garcia said about Saturday’s friendly.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)