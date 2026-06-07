Belgium game will be difficult in a highly competitive group, says Egypt's coach

June 7 : Egypt's coach Hossam Hassan sees the opening match in the World Cup against Belgium as the most difficult game in the "highly competitive" group G.

Egypt lost 2-1 to five-times champion Brazil in Cleveland on Sunday, in their final warm-up friendly ahead of their fourth appearance in the World Cup.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes scored the opening goal early from inside the box and Lyon forward Endrick added in the second half after an assist from Barcelona's Raphinha. Zico scored for Egypt, while Skipper Mohamed Salah played the second half and seemed to be in good form.

“Salah underwent a rehabilitation program with Liverpool and then with the national team, and he is now ready for matches,” Hassan told reporters.

Seven-times African champions open their Group G campaign against Belgium on June 15, before facing New Zealand and Iran.

"The opening match against Belgium at the World Cup will be extremely difficult, and the group is strong and highly competitive," Hassan, who competed in the World Cup as a player in 1990, said.

Hassan expressed his disappointment after losing to Brazil, but stressed that he was satisfied with the players’ performance despite the loss.

“I do not like losing, and I am saddened by the defeat to Brazil, even though they are one of the biggest teams in the world," he said. “We faced a strong and outstanding team in the final match before the World Cup.”