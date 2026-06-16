Belgium must beat Iran after disappointing draw with Egypt, Garcia says

SEATTLE, June 15 : Belgium are disappointed by a 1-1 draw with Egypt in their World Cup Group G opener on Monday, coach Rudi Garcia said, urging his side to put it right in their next match.

Belgium "have to win against Iran," who they face in their next game on Sunday, the manager said, as they seek to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2018. "There are no two ways about it."

Egypt came out strong in the first half, taking a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute with a superb strike from midfielder Emam Ashour, his first international ​goal.

"We should have been better as a team in the first half," Garcia said.

Belgium equalised in the 66th minute, when Egypt defender Mohamed Hany diverted ⁠a cross into his own net under pressure ​from forward Romelu Lukaku, who had just come on as a substitute.

"I'm happy for him, and when you're an opponent and you see Lukaku coming onto the pitch you're probably quaking in your boots and your level of concern is probably on the rise," Garcia added.

However, Garcia said the striker is not ready to start after only sporadically playing last season for Serie A side Napoli.

Jeremy Doku was substituted for midfielder Matias Fernandez-Pardo in the 86th minute, as Garcia revealed the winger had been struggling with a breathing problem.

Doku has "a little bit of a niggle," he said. "He's got a breathing issue. It's going a lot better, but I think he needed to come off the pitch so that he keeps a little bit of wind in him. A bit of energy for the next game."

Iran face New Zealand in the other Group G game later on Monday.