Belgium national squad coach Rudi Garcia contract not extended

BRUSSELS, July 20 : Belgium national squad coach Rudi Garcia's contract was not extended beyond its scheduled end on July 31, the country's soccer association said on Monday.

French-born Garcia, who had taken the job in February 2025, coached the "Red Devils", as the squad is dubbed, until the World Cup's quarter-finals, where they lost 2-1 to Spain. Spain subsequently won the tournament.

"Rudi Garcia has unquestionably played a key role in restoring the Belgian Red Devils," the Belgian soccer association said in a statement, adding that he had restored team cohesion.