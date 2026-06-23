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Belgium's Doku set to rejoin World Cup squad after son's birth
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Belgium's Doku set to rejoin World Cup squad after son's birth

Belgium's Doku set to rejoin World Cup squad after son's birth

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Belgium Training - Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse, Renton, Washington, U.S. - June 17, 2026 Belgium's Jeremy Doku during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin

23 Jun 2026 10:46PM
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MIAMI, June 23 : Belgium's Jeremy Doku is preparing to fly back to join the national team at the World Cup after the winger returned to England to be with his wife, who gave birth to a boy on Monday.

Doku and his wife Shireen welcomed a boy called Praise.

• The 24-year-old was criticised by a L'Equipe television presenter for leaving the team midway through the tournament to attend the birth.

• Doku had already missed Belgium's 0-0 draw with Iran through illness after playing in their first match, a 1-1 draw against Egypt.

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• "Welcoming my son into the world is one of the greatest blessings God has ever given me," Doku said on Instagram.

• "Now it's time to get back to football and represent my country on the biggest stage," he added.

• Belgium, who are third in Group G, play New Zealand in Vancouver in their final group game on Friday.

Source: Reuters
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