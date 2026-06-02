Belgium's new generation no longer bear burden of expectation at World Cup

June 2 : For a decade, Belgium's 'golden generation' offered the promise of a major title without any return but now that a new-look squad have shaken off the past's burden of expectation, they could prove World Cup spoilers.

Belgium’s squad for the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States does boast remnants of the group that sat at the top of the year-end FIFA rankings four times between 2018 and 2021 and reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia in 2018.

This month’s tournament will be a fourth straight World Cup for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, record scorer Romelu Lukaku, talisman Kevin De Bruyne and veteran midfielder Axel Witsel, but Belgian hopes rest more with a crop of emerging players.

Courtois and De Bruyne remain key elements and automatic names for the starting lineup, but Lukaku has been battling with injury all season and was included in the 26-man squad only on the basis of reputation and a gamble on a return to fitness, while Witsel has been brought back as experienced cover.

Instead, Belgium look to the likes of Aston Villa duo Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans, who has taken over from De Bruyne as captain, and the dribbling skills of Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, who has increasingly been a match winner for his country.

They have become important parts of the backbone on which the team rely for success.

Belgium suffered an ignominiously early departure from the last World Cup in Qatar and at Euro 2024 in Germany stumbled through the group stage, only to meekly exit in the last 16.

BELGIUM HAVE DROPPED DOWN FIFA RANKINGS

It saw their world ranking drop to ninth and there is no longer a heightened expectation around the team, with players such as Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany and Jan Vertonghen long retired.

That could be just the tonic for the side coached by Frenchman Rudi Garcia, who took over at the start of 2025.

Belgium had an impressive World Cup qualifying campaign, unbeaten in their eight matches and two points clear of runners-up Wales. They also have arguably the easiest draw of any European team with Egypt, Iran and New Zealand in their group.

That presents the opportunity to coast under the radar and go into the knockout stage relatively fresh, offering up the possibility to advance far into the tournament.

It is ironic that while Belgium's 'golden generation' were always heavily fancied at major tournaments but did not succeed, this squad could prove to be more successful.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)