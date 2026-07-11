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Belgium's Tielemans misses out in late change, Spain bench Pedri
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Belgium's Tielemans misses out in late change, Spain bench Pedri

Belgium's Tielemans misses out in late change, Spain bench Pedri
Jul 6, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Spain midfielder Pedri (20) controls the ball during a Round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Belgium's Tielemans misses out in late change, Spain bench Pedri
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Belgium Training - Carson Sports Park, Carson, California, U.S. - July 9, 2026 Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Belgium's Tielemans misses out in late change, Spain bench Pedri
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Belgium's Jeremy Doku reacts after being substituted off REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
11 Jul 2026 01:57AM (Updated: 11 Jul 2026 03:17AM)
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INGLEWOOD, California, July 10 : Belgium captain Youri Tielemans was withdrawn from the starting lineup due to a hamstring injury sustained during the warm-up, the Belgium FA said, forcing a late change before Friday's World Cup quarter-final against Spain, with Hans Vanaken replacing him and Kevin De Bruyne taking the armband.

• De Bruyne starts and will captain Belgium after Tielemans was withdrawn from the lineup.

• Vanaken replaces Tielemans in midfield.

• Jeremy Doku also comes into Belgium's side, with Dodi Lukebakio dropping to the bench.

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• Spain manager Luis de la Fuente made a surprise change by dropping Pedri to the bench.

• Fabian Ruiz replaces Pedri in Spain's midfield alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo.

Lineups:

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy; Kevin De Bruyne, Hans Vanaken, Nicolas Raskin, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku

Source: Reuters
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