Benfica win first Champions League points but Ajax remain bottom
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Benfica - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 25, 2025 Benfica's Leandro Barreiro celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Benfica - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 25, 2025 Benfica's Leandro Barreiro celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Benfica - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 25, 2025 Ajax Amsterdam's Wout Weghorst in action with Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Benfica - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 25, 2025 Benfica's Leandro Barreiro scores their second goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Benfica - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 25, 2025 Benfica's Samuel Dahl scores their first goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
26 Nov 2025 03:52AM
AMSTERDAM :An early goal from full back Samuel Dahl and a second on the stroke of fulltime from Leandro Barreiro handed Benfica a first win in this season's Champions League as they beat Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 away on Tuesday.

Both clubs were propping up the 36-team table, having each lost their opening four matches of the campaign, but Benfica climbed up seven places in the standings while crisis-ridden Ajax remain rooted to the bottom.

Dahl thrashed home a powerful shot from the edge of the area in the sixth minute after home goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros had parried away a header from striker Richard Rios.

Barreiro set up the second goal with a fine takedown on the halfway line from a defensive clearance before playing a one-two with Fredrik Aursnes and then outstripping the Ajax defence to hammer home a powerful shot in the 90th minute.

Ajax's best chances fell to captain Davy Klaassen, whose first opportunity in the 33rd minute was well saved and who then miscued his shot with only the goalkeeper to beat early in the second half.

Benfica next host Napoli on December 10, while Ajax, who suffered a fourth successive defeat in all competitions, are away at Qarabag in Azerbaijan the same night.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
