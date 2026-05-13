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Bento blunder delays Al Nassr's title celebrations
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Bento blunder delays Al Nassr's title celebrations

Bento blunder delays Al Nassr's title celebrations

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Hilal - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 12, 2026 Al Nassr's fans react after Al Nassr's Bento scored an own goal and the first for Al Hilal REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

13 May 2026 06:07AM
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RIYADH, May 12 : Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento scored a 98th-minute own goal that denied his team the chance to wrap up the Saudi Pro League title in a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal on Tuesday.

Al Nassr were seconds away from clinching the title for the first time since the 2018-2019 season when Brazil international Bento failed to claim a long Al Hilal throw-in, with the ball bouncing into his own net.

With one match remaining, Al Nassr sit top of the table with 83 points from 33 games, five points clear of second-placed Al Hilal, who have a game in hand.

Al Nassr will secure the title by beating Damac in their final match of the season on May 21 or they could be crowned champions if Al Hilal fail to beat Neom on Saturday.

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Mohamed Simakan opened the scoring for hosts Al Nassr from a corner in the 37th minute and Kingsley Coman missed a huge chance to make it 2-0 near the interval, when his effort struck the post.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still waiting for his first domestic trophy with Al Nassr, saw an effort fly wide seconds after restart.

Source: Reuters
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