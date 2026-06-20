Bezzecchi suspended from Czech Grand Prix, Bagnaia dominates sprint

June 20 : MotoGP championship leader Marco Bezzecchi was suspended from Sunday's Czech Grand Prix, while Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia delivered a commanding lights-to-flag performance to win Saturday’s sprint, securing his first victory of the season.

MotoGP confirmed on Saturday that Aprilia rider Bezzecchi would not take part in the race following an altercation with marshals after he crashed at Brno.

"The FIM MotoGP Stewards document, which explains that they have suspended Bezzecchi from the Czech GP, says that 'following a crash you pushed and struck circuit Marshals who were trying to recover your machine'," a statement said.

"After hearings with Bezzecchi to listen to his case, the FIM MotoGP Stewards have confirmed their penalty is the suspension from the Czech GP. That means the #72 will not race on Sunday."

Aprilia retain the right to appeal the decision within one hour of the announcement.

FIRST WIN FOR BAGNAIA SINCE SEPANG

Pole-sitter Ai Ogura, who had set a lap record in qualifying, finished 0.241 seconds behind Bagnaia in Brno. The win was the Italian's first since Sepang last season.

"It was incredible. I am very happy. The first two laps made everything," Bagnaia said.

"I started when I tried to push open the gap and when I tried to control a bit because the rear degree was not that bad but vibration was huge. So I need to slow down a bit and try to control in the last two gaps."

Starting from third on the grid, Bagnaia was flawless and took the lead straightaway and never relinquished it, despite pressure from Ogura in the closing stages.

The Japanese rider never managed to close the gap enough to pose a real threat to Bagnaia.

"The performance of the rear tire was really good, but the limitation for me was at the front," Ogura said.

"But we will have another chance tomorrow, so we will try again."

Bagnaia's Ducati teammate Marc Marquez climbed from fifth on the grid to complete the podium in third, while VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio took fourth place.

Italian Bezzecchi crashed out of a late fifth place, his fourth sprint retirement of the season, reducing his points advantage, with Spaniard Jorge Martin, who finished fifth, now just 15 points behind.