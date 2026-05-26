Brawn teams up with Pramac MotoGP team as strategic advisor

May 26 : Former Formula One team boss Ross Brawn has joined MotoGP outfit Pramac as a strategic advisor and board member.

The 71-year-old Briton, whose Brawn team won the 2009 Formula One constructors' and drivers' titles, was also a key figure in Michael Schumacher's golden era at Ferrari and later his team boss at Mercedes.

Brawn was involved in 22 Formula One world titles in his decades in the sport.

"Motorsport has always been about people, teamwork and continuous improvement, and I look forward to supporting (principal) Paolo (Campinoti) and the team and contributing where my experience may be useful," he said.

Italy-based Pramac are a Yamaha satellite team who won the 2023 teams title with Ducati bikes and took the riders' crown with Spaniard Jorge Martin in 2024.

They switched to the Japanese manufacturer this season and have Australian Jack Miller and Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu as their lineup.

Pramac are last overall while Razgatlioglu is 22nd and Miller 23rd in the riders' championship, with a highest finish of 13th.

Brawn is the latest F1 figure to get involved in MotoGP, with both series now owned by Liberty Media.

Former Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner is CEO of the Tech3 KTM team, in which French F1 driver Pierre Gasly also has a stake.