Brazil beat Senegal 2-0 in feisty friendly at the Emirates
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Brazil v Senegal - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 15, 2024 Brazil's Wesley Franca and Brazil's Casemiro in action with Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Brazil v Senegal - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 15, 2024 Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
16 Nov 2025 02:20AM
LONDON :First-half goals from Estevao and Casemiro secured a 2-0 victory for Brazil over Senegal in a fiery friendly at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The win marked the five-time World Cup champions’ maiden triumph against their African opponents and Carlo Ancelotti’s fourth victory in seven matches as Brazil coach.

The South American giants were quick out of the blocks, with Matheus Cunha hitting the woodwork twice in the opening stages as the match began at a frenetic pace.

Their breakthrough came in the 28th minute when Casemiro’s intended through-ball deflected off a Senegalese defender, falling perfectly into the path of Estevao, who arrived at lightning speed to clinically slot a left-footed shot inside the far post.

The lead was doubled in the 35th minute via a set-piece masterclass. Rodrygo delivered a pinpoint free kick to an unmarked Casemiro at the far post. The veteran midfielder controlled the ball expertly before curling home from close range, leaving keeper Edouard Mendy helpless.

Source: Reuters
