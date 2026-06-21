Brazil keep faith with injured Raphinha after latest hamstring setback

NEW YORK, June 20 : Brazil's 3-0 victory over Haiti on Friday came with a painful sting as Barcelona forward Raphinha limped off in the first half with another thigh injury, but the national team remain hopeful he can stay with the squad and return later in the World Cup.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Saturday that the winger had suffered a muscle injury, although it gave no timeline for his return.

A source close to the team told Reuters that the outlook was optimistic.

"On Saturday, Raphinha underwent an imaging exam that confirmed a muscle injury in the back of his right thigh," the CBF said in a statement.

"The player will follow an intensive treatment protocol, monitored by the Brazilian national team's medical staff, with the aim of facilitating his recovery and return to action as soon as possible."

The injury is Raphinha's fourth hamstring problem in the past year. He sat out 23 matches at Barcelona last season.

His previous setback came while playing for Brazil against France in a friendly during the March international window, sidelining him for more than a month.

Brazil's players have rallied around the 29-year-old, with midfielder Lucas Paqueta saying they were hoping for positive news.

"He's a little downcast; we hope it's nothing too serious, that it's the least worst-case scenario, because he's a very important player, and we rely on him a lot," Paqueta told reporters.

Raphinha was replaced by winger Rayan against Haiti.

Brazil close their Group C campaign against Scotland in Miami on Wednesday. They lead the section with four points, ahead of Morocco on goal difference, with Scotland third on three and Haiti eliminated after two defeats.