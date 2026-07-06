Brazil tries to come to terms with yet another early World Cup exit

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5 : For Brazilian fans gathered at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana beach, the stunning seaside setting did little to ease the disappointment of watching their team suffer a sixth consecutive early World Cup exit.

The 2-1 defeat by Norway in the last 16 on Sunday ended the record five-times world champions' quest for a sixth title, 24 years since they last lifted the trophy.

Instead, the team known nationwide as "Selecao" added to an unwanted run of results. The loss marked the worst finish for Brazil in a World Cup since 1990 and extended their longest title drought to six consecutive tournaments.

"I found it incredibly disappointing from start to finish," said Patricia Ramalho, one of the thousands of fans at Copacabana.

Fans also largely agreed on the reasons behind another World Cup exit, pointing mainly to missed opportunities throughout the match. Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, for example, failed to convert a penalty early in the first half.

HAALAND STRIKES TWICE

Norway, by contrast, capitalised on their biggest chances. Striker Erling Haaland, now tied for the most goals in this World Cup with seven, scored twice in the second half.

The Selecao started well. They missed two scoring chances—a penalty and a near-goal by Endrick. Soccer punishes you. If you don't score, you get scored against, and we ended up getting scored against," Renan Moreira, an actor, said.

Brazil's Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, leading them for the first time in a major tournament, also drew criticism from fans, who questioned his tactical approach and in-game decisions.

"Ancelotti has a defensive tactical approach—he doesn't go on the attack. Our entire generation always played on the attack, scoring goals, controlling the ball," said Bruno Rangel, an advertising worker.

Ancelotti, who took charge of Brazil just over a year ago, is set to have another chance to win the trophy in four years after the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced it had renewed his contract in May.

Until then, however, questions are likely to persist over whether the decorated manager is the right person to lead the national team.

"I disagree with renewing his contract for the next World Cup. We have to terminate the contract and let him go," Rangel said.