Brighton sign Croatia defender Vuskovic from Spurs

July 14 : Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Croatia defender Luka Vuskovic from fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Tuesday.

• The 19-year-old has joined Brighton on a deal that includes an option for a further year in a transfer that British media reported was worth up to £50 million ($66 million) including performance-related add-ons.

• Spurs retained a 20 per cent sell-on clause and matching rights as part of the agreement, British media reported, potentially allowing the north London club to re-sign the defender in the future.

• "Luka has enjoyed a fantastic start to his career — it's one we've followed closely," Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said in a statement. "There's been a lot of external noise about Luka joining us, but he is still a young guy who will need time to adjust to the demands of playing for Brighton and the Premier League. We are confident that he will take this in his stride though."

• Vuskovic moved to Bundesliga side Hamburger SV on loan last season, making 30 appearances in all competitions.

• He has earned six caps for Croatia and made his World Cup debut last month against England.

($1 = 0.7476 pounds)