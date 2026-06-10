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Britain's Draper pulls out of Queen's
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Britain's Draper pulls out of Queen's

Britain's Draper pulls out of Queen's

FILE PHOTO: Mar 20, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Jack Draper (GBR) hits a backhand against Reilly Opelka (USA) (not pictured) on day four of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/File Photo

10 Jun 2026 12:40AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2026 12:46AM)
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LONDON, June 9 : Britain's Jack Draper withdrew from next week's Queen's Club ATP tournament on Tuesday, saying he would delay his comeback from a knee injury for another week as he targets Wimbledon.

The British number three has not played a competitive match since retiring from the Barcelona claycourt event in April.

Draper reached the semi-final at Queen's last year and his absence is a blow to the tournament which is already missing several big names including 2025 champion Carlos Alcaraz.

"Recovery is going in the right direction, but I'm going to give myself one more week and aim to return at Eastbourne," the former world number four said in a statement.

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"It's very hard to miss one of my favourite events of the year."

Draper's 2025 season was cut short as he nursed a long-term bone bruise in his arm and he has contested only eight Tour-level matches this year, meaning he has dropped outside the top-100 in the ATP rankings.

The 24-year-old recently added two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray to his team.

Source: Reuters
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