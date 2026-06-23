Canada eye first World Cup knockout round berth as Kone injury clouds Swiss showdown

VANCOUVER, June 22 : A Canada side rallying around the loss of injured midfielder Ismael Kone face Switzerland on Wednesday needing a win or draw to secure top spot in Group B and their first World Cup knockout-round appearance.

Canada will be without the services of Kone when they line up against three-time quarter-finalists Switzerland as the linchpin midfielder suffered a broken leg following a tackle by Qatar's Assim Madibo during the co-host's 6-0 thrashing of Qatar last week that gave them their first World Cup win.

It was a devastating blow given Kone is considered the heartbeat of Canada's midfield, and without his energy Jesse Marsch's men could be a less threatening pressing side going into their group-stage finale at Vancouver's BC Place.

"He means everything to this team," Jonathan David, Canada's all-time leading scorer, said of his injured teammate. "It was a difficult moment. But we have to stay strong for him, and do it for him."

Replacing the midfielder will be no easy feat for Marsch, who acknowledged the absence of Kone "weakens us in the tournament", but he will have no choice but to rely on someone from his bench to step up in the high-stakes clash against Switzerland.

"Everybody's a little shaken by the whole experience. Ismael is a big part of the heart of our team," said Marsch. "He's a bit of an X factor for us, and we'll miss him. But I think we have good players who can step in."

Nathan Saliba replaced Kone in the game against Qatar and moments after entering the game made it 4-0, celebrating by holding Kone's No. 8 jersey aloft before kissing it and making the sign of the cross.

There will also be questions about the fitness of Canada captain Alphonso Davies, who has yet to play in this World Cup as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in early May. Davies was available for Canada's win over Qatar but did not enter the match.

Canada and Switzerland have four points from two games, though the World Cup co-hosts are top of the Group B standings due to a superior goal difference.

Switzerland, who started the World Cup as Group B favourites, opened with a draw against Qatar followed by a 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and now need one point against Canada to secure a round-of-32 place in the expanded tournament.

The Swiss have negotiated their way out of the group stage in five of their last six World Cup campaigns but have tasted defeat in the round of 16 on each of those occasions.