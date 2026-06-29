Canada score late winner to advance to last 16 at World Cup

INGLEWOOD, California: Canada beat South Africa 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time strike by Stephen Eustaquio from distance on Sunday (Jun 28) to reach the World Cup last 16 for the first time in their history.

Eustaquio received the ball on the edge of the South Africa penalty area and hammered it past diving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in a thrilling conclusion to the first knockout-round match of the World Cup.

South Africa, who had seemed content to play for extra time and a possible penalty shootout, made a few furious but unsuccessful attempts to level before the final whistle as the sun broke through the clouds at Los Angeles Stadium.

Canada will next face either the Netherlands or Morocco on Jul 4 in Houston for a place in the quarter-finals.

"It's about the two years we've been together," Canada coach Jesse Marsch told the team in a huddle after the final whistle.

"Think about how we talked about sticking to the plan... you guys showing your character. You guys are Canadian heroes here."