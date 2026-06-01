Canada target World Cup breakthrough on home soil

TORONTO, June 1 : Canada return to soccer's biggest stage not yet among the elite but determined to redefine their place in the global game as co-hosts of the World Cup.

The nation's appearance in the 2022 tournament snapped a 36-year absence from the finals and when Alphonso Davies headed Canada in front with their first-ever World Cup goal, albeit in a 4-1 loss to Croatia, it sparked country-wide celebrations.

But despite still looking for their first World Cup win after losing all three matches in 1986 and 2022, a side led by American coach Jesse Marsch - who steered Canada to the Copa America semi-finals in 2024 - and boasting internationally recognised talent have their sights set on the knockout rounds.

"We're a team that has grown so much over the past few years under a new coaching staff with Jesse Marsch. I think he's brought this team to a totally different level," said Canada winger Tajon Buchanan, who assisted on the Davies goal with a perfect cross. "On our day, I think we could beat anybody."

Standing between Canada and new World Cup territory is what appears a winnable Group B. Canada open their World Cup on June 12 against Bosnia & Herzegovina in Toronto followed by games in Vancouver against Qatar (June 18) and Switzerland (June 24).

Buchanan, fast and skilful, established himself as Canada’s best player at the 2022 World Cup and his presence on the right flank will be crucial given their lack of depth in the position.

However, the 25-year-old Davies, who was named captain in June 2024, has suffered a number of injury setbacks that have seen him miss a full year of international duty.

The speedy left back suffered an ACL tear with Canada in March 2025. He returned for Bayern Munich that December but tore muscle fibre in his right hamstring in February before a hamstring strain in March kept him out of two Canada friendlies.

The unfortunate Davies then injured his left hamstring in May, dealing a potential blow to Canada's World Cup build-up.

Up front, Canada's all-time men's leading scorer Jonathan David will be counted on to lead the way and the Juventus forward is eager to change how people view his team.

"First, we need to make sure we score. And then to win a match would be momentous for Canada," said David. "After that, the aim is obviously to go as far as possible in the competition.”