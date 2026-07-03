Cape Verde in it to win it against world champions Argentina

MIAMI, July 2 : Coach Bubista said Cape Verde's fearless approach to their first World Cup would not change against Argentina on Friday with the African outsiders focused only on getting through to the last 16 at the expense of the reigning world champions.

The former centre half has remained consistent in his messaging throughout the campaign and shock draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia have so far vindicated his ambitious outlook.

"Our main objective is to play a good match and try to get through to the next round," he told reporters at Miami Stadium on Thursday.

"We are in this competition on merit. We showed that during qualification, and we have shown in our three matches here that we can compete at this level.

"We want to continue doing that in the best possible way, with humility, organisation, and courage. This is a knockout match, so there is only one thought in our minds: to try to advance."

Bubista paid due respect to Argentina, his opposite number Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi, but said his team deserved some respect too having first qualified and then earned their place in the last 32 by finishing second in their group.

"Since we arrived, we have trusted in our own way of working and in what we have done. If others did not respect us, that was their issue. We trust our work," he said.

"We played our three group matches on merit and with the possibility of winning them. That is what we intend to do again tomorrow. We know the quality of our opponent, but we still have our dream and we will continue to chase it."

Bubista said Cape Verde, 67th in the FIFA world rankings at the start of the tournament, would not have any specific plans to deal with Messi, preferring to focus on the threat of the entire top-ranked Argentina team.

"The opponents change, but the difficulties remain. Every team brings different challenges," he said.

"We always try to adapt to each opponent without losing our identity. We will try to do the same tomorrow against Argentina: respect them, but also maintain a strong ambition to get through the round."