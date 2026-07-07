Cape Verde's Lopes welcomed back to Ireland ahead of TV punditry spot

ATLANTA, July 6 : Ireland may not have qualified for the World Cup, but the country enthusiastically took Cape Verde to their hearts thanks to Dublin-born defender Roberto Lopes, who arrived home to a warm welcome on Monday and will soon return to the nation's TV screens.

Cape Verde became one of the stories of the tournament, winning the hearts of soccer fans around the globe.

The debutants held Spain and Uruguay to draws and reached the knockout stage where they came close to shocking reigning champions Argentina, twice coming from behind to force extra time before losing 3-2.

Lopes paid a flying visit to Cape Verde on Sunday, where the team were welcomed by thousands at a homecoming celebration, but the 34-year-old, who played every minute of his side's adventure, was back in Dublin by Monday afternoon.

"The amount of people who reached out to me with their well-wishes and congratulations has been really overwhelming," Lopes told broadcaster RTE.

"I really appreciate the support I've had from the people of Ireland."

Lopes' arrival at Dublin airport was met with chants of "Pico, Pico", his nickname, and he reflected on their loss to the world champions.

"After the game we were devastated because we were so close to continuing this journey," Lopes said.

"It's been an incredible journey, one that you don't want to end. We went home to Cape Verde and saw what it meant to the people there."

Lopes will be part of RTE's punditry panel when Argentina play Egypt in the last 16 on Tuesday, while his club Shamrock Rovers are in Champions League qualifying action against Floriana in Malta.