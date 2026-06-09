Career comes full circle for South Africa coach Broos at Azteca Stadium

PUEBLA, Mexico, June 9 : South Africa coach Hugo Broos’ career comes full circle on Thursday when the World Cup kicks off at the Azteca Stadium, 40 years after he played for Belgium against Mexico at the very same venue.

The 74-year-old takes charge of South Africa in the opening match against the co-hosts, returning to the iconic Mexico City stadium where Belgium lost 2-1 to Mexico in their opening encounter at the 1986 finals.

“It was a fantastic event and something I will never forget, 40 years ago when we played our opening game against Mexico. That was when I felt how special the World Cup is,” he said.

In front of a crowd of 110,000 fans, Belgium - with Broos in the starting line-up - went 2-0 down early before pulling one goal back.

“I was so happy as a player, motivated and excited. Now I am back here 40 years later, it is amazing it happened. Again I am excited,” he added at a press conference at the weekend.

Broos will become, even if only for a few hours, the oldest man to coach at a World Cup.

The Czech Republic’s Miroslav Koubek is seven months older, and they compete in the second game of the tournament later on Thursday against South Korea in Guadalajara before 78-year-old Dick Advocaat leads out Curaçao in their first game on Sunday.

Broos has made no bones about his intention to retire after the tournament, having promised his wife he would do so.

"Over the past few years, I have often thought about quitting. I no longer want to be involved with football every day,” he said.

“I no longer have the energy,” he added, admitting that some days he even found it difficult to study opponents. “Sometimes I have to drag myself to my computer just to watch a match again."

His South Africa side are widely seen as the underdogs, however, and Broos said this could be an advantage.

“I am very happy that they think we are the weakest team,” he said.

Previously, he has predicted his side might cause some upsets, but Thursday’s opening match against Mexico will be a stern examination of their credentials.

"You know, it will be a special and fantastic experience for us because many of my players have never played football in a situation like this before," Broos added.

"It will be very important for us to stick to the game plan and not pay attention to what is happening in the stands. We all know that there will be thousands of Mexicans in the stadium.”

Broos’ ambition is to get South Africa through the group stage for their first time in four attempts.

“After that, anything can happen,” he said.

But he is also clear about what he intends to do when their tournament comes to an end.

“After the World Cup, I will stop, go to my family, and enjoy the next 20 years with my grandchildren,” he said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)