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Casemiro backs Carrick for permanent Man United manager's job
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Casemiro backs Carrick for permanent Man United manager's job

Casemiro backs Carrick for permanent Man United manager's job
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brentford - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 27, 2026 Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and Casemiro celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Casemiro backs Carrick for permanent Man United manager's job
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 3, 2026 Manchester United's Casemiro reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Casemiro backs Carrick for permanent Man United manager's job
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brentford - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 27, 2026 Manchester United manager Michael Carrick REUTERS/Phil Noble
06 May 2026 11:04AM (Updated: 06 May 2026 11:09AM)
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May 6 : Manchester United midfielder Casemiro says Michael Carrick has already shown he has all the qualities to be a great manager at the club and backed calls for the former England international to be given the role on a permanent basis.

Carrick was handed the interim role until the end of the season after the club sacked Ruben Amorim in January following a turbulent 14-month spell.

United have won 10 of their 14 matches under Carrick, including victories over Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, to climb to third in the Premier League and seal a berth in next season's Champions League.

"I think he's a guy who has already demonstrated that he has very good qualities to be a Manchester United coach," Casemiro told ESPN Brazil.

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"Of course, the season is year-round. But since he arrived, he's been doing an incredible job and I think that with more time, he has everything to be a great manager of Manchester United."

United are third on 64 points with three league matches remaining and travel to Sunderland on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
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