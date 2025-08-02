Logo
Logo

Sport

Chess-Carlsen claims first Esports World Cup title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Chess-Carlsen claims first Esports World Cup title

Chess-Carlsen claims first Esports World Cup title

FILE PHOTO: Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen reacts ahead of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour in Paris, France, April 7, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

02 Aug 2025 03:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen won the inaugural Esports World Cup chess tournament on Friday, defeating Alireza Firouzja in Riyadh.

World number one Carlsen claimed the $250,000 top prize and saw his Team Liquid sneak ahead in the overall championship after his win over Firouzja.

The prize pool of the tournament was $1.5 million.

"It’s been an amazing show, unlike anything I’ve ever seen," Carlsen said just before lifting the trophy on stage, with pyrotechnics lighting up behind him.

The inclusion of the centuries-old board game in the esports tournament comes after it experienced a significant revival during the pandemic.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement