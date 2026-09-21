China's Yu Zidi, 13, smashes record again with second Asian Games swim gold

"I'm very excited and happy," said the beaming teenager.

"This is the result of our whole team's hard work."

Yu finished 1.89sec in front of Yu Yuting, with Japan's Mio Narita third.

It gave her a second gold in as many days after also winning the 200m butterfly.

"I feel even happier winning this second gold medal than I did with the first one," she said.

Yu became the youngest swimming world championships medallist in history last year when she won bronze as a 12-year-old as part of China's 4x200m freestyle relay team.

She also finished just outside the medals in fourth in three world individual events.

She has embellished her growing reputation this year, notably with a victory over multiple American Olympic champion Regan Smith in March.

She said she was still learning her craft and there were "points I need to pay more attention to".

"I'm capable of doing them but maybe I don't always do them consciously," she said.

"Once I go over them again in my head, I can execute them."